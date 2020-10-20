Efforts to push tax break bill for housing developers could fall through in Montgomery County

The council will have a chance to vote again on the bill next week

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Efforts to build more housing developments at Montgomery County metro stations have been vetoed by the county executive.

In July, the county council voted to provide tax incentives for housing developers who build around metro stations. The county’s executive Marc Elrich vetoed the council’s bill because he believes although there is a tax incentive for constructing high-rise buildings on top of metro stations, it could be quote “too costly.”

Councilmembers Reimer and Friedson sponsored the bill to attract more landlords seeking to provide more housing. In a letter from Elrich, he wrote the bill would have a budgetary impact and it deprives the county of tax dollars that could be used for other programs including affordable housing. The council will have a chance to vote again on the bill next week. If there are enough votes, that would override Elrich’s veto.