Edward J. Kasemeyer appointed as Chair of the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan appointed former senator Edward J. Kasemeyer to serve as Chair of the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC).

Kasemeyer succeeds Elizabeth Chung as CHRC chair and in this new role he will work with the Maryland Department of Health and other stakeholders to implement the policy objectives of the Health Equity Act. Kasemeyer also will focus on Maryland’s public health priorities such as the state’s response to COVID-19, the ongoing opioid crisis, and the Maryland Diabetes Action Plan.

“Chairman Kasemeyer has been a leading advocate for health care accessibility his entire career and we look forward to working closely with him in this new role,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader.

It’s an honor and it’s good to be back in a position where I can try to help people in a different fashion than I did for 30 years. And hopefully I can do as good a job as Chair Chung did over the years,” said Kasemeyer.