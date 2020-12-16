Educators ask for teachers, school staff to be priority to receive COVID-19 vaccine

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland school officials are asking that teachers, school staff, and child care professionals be added to the COVID-19 vaccine priority list.

On Tuesday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that educators and child care workers will receive tier two priority for the COVID-19 vaccine.

But Maryland schools superintendent Karen Salmon issued a letter requesting teachers, school staff, and child care professionals, be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Jay Mason, Frederick county public schools in Maryland Board of Education President, emphasizes that without teachers there is no education system. So they must be protected.

The Maryland Department of Health submitted its COVID-19 vaccination plan to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Oct. 16. The plan includes workers deemed essential in critical industries, which includes those in education.