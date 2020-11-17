Economic task force works to improve Western Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A task force backed by District 1 Senator George Edwards is working to improve the economy in Allegany, Washington and Garrett counties.

The organization, known as the “Task Force on the Economic Future of Western Maryland”, is co-chaired by Edwards and Maryland Delegate Jason Buckel. The task force began, according to Edwards, as a response to the slow rate of economic growth in Maryland’s western panhandle, especially when compared to the rest of the state. The group is working with several departments to stimulate the economy in the three westernmost counties.

“I’m optimistic,” said Edwards. “I think when we’re done we’re gonna come out with a pretty good report that’ll help all three counties move forward in the future to improve our economics out here.”

The task force is expected to make a report of its conclusions to the Governor and General Assembly by the start of next year. Edwards encouraged residents of these counties to participate in the task force’s activities and join in on its meetings.

For more information, visit the task force’s webpage.