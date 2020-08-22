“Eat in the street” plan closes South Potomac Street during weekends

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–To help facilitate social distancing and other COVID-19 related guidelines, the City of Hagerstown is implementing an “eat in the street” plan to provide more space for outdoor dining to help local businesses.

The first block of South Potomac Street will be closed for the next ten weekends starting August 23rd. The street closure will be in effect during the first and second Saturdays of September and October from 4 to 9 p-m, as well as the third and fourth Sundays of August, September, and October from 11:30 a-m to 3 p-m.

“It’s an opportunity for us to help out our downtown businesses with this first block of South Potomac street closed, and giving patrons the opportunity to sit outdoors for dining,” said Jill Thompson, Director of Community and Economic Development.

A detour route for motorists will be in place between Washington and Antietam streets.