“Eat in the Street” Extended in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Following the success of the “Eat in the Street” program, the City of Hagerstown announced on Wednesday that they are extending the program.

The “Eat in the Street” program closes the first block of South Potomac Street to all cars and allows for the restaurants to set up tables in the street.

South Potomac Street will be closed on Saturdays from 4 to 9 PM and on Sundays from 11:30 AM to 3 PM.

Kaitlin Bell is the Economic Development Specialist for the City of Hagerstown. She was approached by the City Council who saw that this outdoor dining program was happening in other communities in the area. Bell and her office were tasked with polling the restaurants on the first block of South Potomac Street to see if they would be interested in participating. Bell also explained that her office introduced the curbside pickup parking spots on South Potomac Street to encourage people to order and pick up food from those restaurants.

Bell has also received lots of positive feedback from both patrons and restaurants from the program.

“It’s a great opportunity to have that gathering area and have restaurants be able to expand their dining and have their workers, as well as those in attendance, feel a bit safer being able to spread out and keep that social distance aspect and still have people be able to gather together with friends and family members in a safe environment.”

Ejay Zuspan III is the downtown business consultant for 28 South and Bulls & Bears. He was one of the first people to respond to Bell’s survey to the restaurants on South Potomac Street.

“I think it’s been a positive reaction from all of the guests that I have heard of. I haven’t heard any negative about the street closure. I think the outdoor is definitely a bit safer than indoors for some people who aren’t feeling as comfortable with COVID.”

The “Eat in the Street” program will run until Sunday, October 18th. Bell did not outline any permanent plan for the upcoming winter months and urges restaurant owners as well as patrons to offer suggestions by emailing her at kbell@hagerstownmd.org.