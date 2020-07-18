“Earn” and “Because My Life Matters” are programs that want to help the community excel

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — It was a day filled with laughter and cheer as the community of Hagerstown came together for a powerful community event.

“Earn” which stands for Expect Amazing Results Now and Because My Life Matters are programs that strive to help the black community excel.

Organizers put together an event for the community members to come together and learn more about what they do.

The leaders of the programs say the event was a way to bring the community together around the Because My Life Matters initiative, as well as to launch Earn as an organization, that is designed to bring light to social injustice around African American communities, urban areas, as well as suburban and rural areas.





” My hope for this program is that it grows beyond us, I hope it encourages the future generations to understand that they have power beyond what we might have experienced in our lives, we want them to feel empowered, and we want them to feel like viable citizens in this country. ” said Tamara Johnson, Co director of Because my life matters and Earn.

Johnson went onto say that she doesn’t want future generations to feel the oppression, or the difficulty that she faced, The members of the program hope to just change the trajectory of how black people are viewed.