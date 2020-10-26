Early voting starts Monday in Maryland

Do you have a plan for how you'll vote this year?

MARYLAND (WDVM) – Early voting for Marylanders starts Monday, do you have a plan?

Below is a list of tips and resources to make sure voting can be accomplished smoothly and safely this election season.

Know where to vote.

To vote in person, make sure you know the location of your polling place. Due to the pandemic, your regular polling locating may have changed. You can easily go online or call your local election board to receive the most up-to-date information on when and where your polling sites will be open.



To vote in person, make sure you know the location of your polling place. Due to the pandemic, your regular polling locating may have changed. You can easily go online or call your local election board to receive the most up-to-date information on when and where your polling sites will be open. Know what’s on your ballot.

There will be things to vote for other than a presidential candidate. Read up on what will be included on the ballot in your area.



There will be things to vote for other than a presidential candidate. Read up on what will be included on the ballot in your area. Bring something to pass the time.

The lines can grow long at the polls. Bring something to fight off the boredom as you wait in line. You can also call your polling site ahead of time to know how long of a wait you can expect.



The lines can grow long at the polls. Bring something to fight off the boredom as you wait in line. You can also call your polling site ahead of time to know how long of a wait you can expect. Dress for the weather.

With social distancing being enforced, most of the time you spend waiting will likely be spent outside. Don’t make waiting in line even worse by being also cold.

Early voting starts October 26 at 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and goes until November 2nd.

To find the latest information for the Maryland State Board of Elections, click here.