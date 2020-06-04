Early release for some inmates has been challenging

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The impact from the pandemic has made many of people transition their lives to a new normal, but for people just being released from prison, the transition can be very difficult.

Newly released inmates are not returning to the world they once knew, and with a lack of jobs, a lack of transportation, and evidently a lack of support due to the pandemic, most of these individuals don’t know where to turn.

Prison reform advocates are working hard, and doing their best to create resources for inmates, however, with lockdowns, and visitations being canceled for jail facilities, it has been challenging for advocates to meet with inmates.

Akida Jones is a re-entry coordinator for Community Mediation Maryland. Although she is considered a non essential worker right now, she still tries her best to work from home to create a plan for newly released inmates.

Jones says that she wants to ensure inmates do not feel alone. She exclaimed ” In addition to mediation, there are many organizations and people that are rooting for you, and are available to help you through the transition. You are not forgotten, and you are not a number.”

Prison reform specialist want the public to know that you can get involved by volunteering or just by spreading awareness.