Early morning shooting leaves 3 people injured, suspect still at large

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for shooting three people early on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Killdeer Court in the Ballenger Creek neighborhood of Frederick at around 1:30 in the morning for a report of a shooting in progress. When officers arrived on the scene, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office told WDVM that two of the victims are now in stable condition and the third was still in surgery at around 1 p.m on Saturday afternoon. FCSO stated they have not yet released the names of the victims as the next of kin have not yet been notified.

A resident of Killdeer Court described to WDVM that he didn’t see what happened and only heard the gunfire. He originally thought furniture or other items had been moved around or broken on his porch. When he walked out of his residence, he saw that his car and many others had gotten caught in the crossfire of the incident.

A vehicle parked on Killdeer Court is one of many vehicles that sustained damage like shattered windows and bullet holes.

“It was like a semi-automatic, it was just like fast,” Paul Conner explained. “And then when we came back because we heard a guy yelling help call the police. That’s when we seen the body,”

Conner went on to explain that the neighborhood is usually very quiet and is still in shock over the events that unfolded on Saturday morning.

Blood and bullet holes located on Paul Conner’s vehicle

“I’ve been living here for seven years and we haven’t had nothing,” Conner said. “We’ve had like little neighborhood kids, causing trouble but nothing like this.”

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area to check doorbells or security cameras to see if they may have video of this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 600-1046.