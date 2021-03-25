Early morning house fire displaces Rockville family

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say an early Thursday morning house fire in Rockville displaced a family. No injuries were reported

Officials responded to the 600 block of Nelson Street around 4:45 a.m., where a fire developed on the first floor of a house. The fire was extinguished within an hour, but officials say $20,000 in damage had been done.

The cause of the fire, officials say, was a candle that was lit before the family went to bed. Smoke alarms were present, and the Red Cross is assisting the family.