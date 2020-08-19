Early morning fire at Meineke Discount Muffler in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning fire reported at an auto repair shop on 8220 Georgia Ave.
According to officials, firefighters stormed the building around 5 a.m., Wednesday morning and found a fire in the ceiling and roof area. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reported injuries, officials say.
