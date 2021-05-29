Early morning fatal pedestrian crash in PG county

FORESTVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early this Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

Around 2:30 a.m. Maryland State Police responded to the northbound Route 5 south of Interstate 495 for a crash. According to the investigation, a man was attempting to cross Route 5 when a car struck him.

The pedestrian, 38-year-old Earl Reid of Suitland, Maryland, was pronounced dead on the scene. The motorist remained at the scene.

According to the investigation, Reid was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing. Investigators say alcohol and/or drugs were not a contributing factor in the crash.