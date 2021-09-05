Early morning fatal crash shutting down I-95 Northbound for 5 hours in Jessup

JESSUP, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on Saturday around 4 a.m. on I-95 that claimed the life of a 38-year-old Prince George’s County man.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to police. He was operating a van at the time of the crash with eight passengers. All eight were treated on scene.

The other person involved was a 23-year-old woman who was not injured.

Northbound I-95 was shut down for approximately 5 hours following the crash, according to MSP.

Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash and charges are pending.