Early morning crash closes Route 26 in Frederick County, Md.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A serious single-vehicle crash has closed Route 26 between Route 194 and Crum Road in Frederick County.
Maryland State Police say around 3 a.m., investigation revealed that a male driver was traveling W/B Rt. 26 east of Rt. 194 when he left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole.
The male driver was transported to Meritus Medical Center in Washington County with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police say the road will be closed for further investigation.
We’ll continue to update you with the latest information.
