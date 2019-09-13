Early morning crash closes Route 26 in Frederick County, Md.

Maryland

The accident is under investigation.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car crash_-7317643509711157597

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A serious single-vehicle crash has closed Route 26 between Route 194 and Crum Road in Frederick County.

Maryland State Police say around 3 a.m., investigation revealed that a male driver was traveling W/B Rt. 26 east of Rt. 194 when he left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole.

The male driver was transported to Meritus Medical Center in Washington County with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the road will be closed for further investigation.

We’ll continue to update you with the latest information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories