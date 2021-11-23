Each One Teach One is an organization that helps provide a healthy outlet for kids through yoga

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Children’s mental health has been greatly impacted during COVID-19. With increased time spent at home during the pandemic, some children may have acted out and declined socially. One resident in Frederick took it upon herself to make sure these children have a creative way to channel all their emotions by using yoga.

Danica Warden is the founder of Each One Teach One, located on Pennsylvania Ave. This is a non-profit organization that teaches social and emotional intelligence through yoga, meditation and mindfulness activities.





The idea is to give children an outlet to help them work through their emotions and allow them to develop techniques to help them decompress in a healthy way.

“We use yoga meditation and mindfulness as a tool to stop, take a moment and pause, and be aware of how they’re feeling before they go out and express that to the world,” said Warden.

Experts say yoga can help increase children’s strength and coordination. It also helps limit stress and anxiety.





Each One Teach One operates from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. Anyone 16 and younger is welcome.