E-scooters coming to Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Gaithersburg is participating in the Montgomery County Dockless Vehicle-Sharing Demonstration Project, allowing specific companies to set up dockless e-scooters around the area, while users pay a rental fee for them.

E-scooters will be available near the train stations in both Olde Towne and Metropolitan Grove, in the Kentlands commercial district and in the vicinity of Crown and Washingtonian, according to the city. However, you must be 18 or older to rent an e-scooter.

The organization arranging e-scooters in Gaithersburg is called Bird. The company has an app that riders can use to see the closest Bird scooter on a map, unlock it, complete a safety tutorial and ride to their destination.

It costs $1 to start, then a per-minute fee is applied, according to the city. Safety and educational information are available here.

Montgomery County has rules regarding e-scooter riding such as:

Must be 18 or older to rent an e-scooter.

Must show a valid driver’s license.

E-Scooters can only be parked within the specified east and west geographic areas.

Riders will not be able to end their trip outside the service area.

E-Scooters are prohibited from all sidewalks and on streets where the speed limit is 50 mph or higher.·