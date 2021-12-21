E-Scooter expansion in Montgomery County

E-Scooters were approved for use in the county.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is expanding e-scooters to Germantown.

Bird, Lime and Spin are the three dockless e-scooter providers that will be allowed in the expanded “designated test areas.” MCDOT first expanded their service to the Gaithersburg area earlier this year.

“Since bringing e-scooters to Montgomery County just over two years ago, we have found that they are a popular transportation alternative,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a release from MCDOT. “I am glad that we are expanding scooter access to Germantown to allow residents there to utilize this smart, affordable and more environmentally sustainable form of transportation. E-scooters help us achieve our climate action goals by decreasing the reliance on automobiles while providing our residents with more public transportation options to get where they are going.”

You will now be able to download the Bird app here and take advantage of traveling short distances without the need for a car.

There are rules in place for using e-scooters in Montgomery County.