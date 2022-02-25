HAGERSTOWN, M.d (WDVM) — Ending Needless Violence with our Youth Partnership better known as E.N.V.Y is taking a stand against youth violence along with several community leaders.

The Ending Needless Violence with our Youth Partnership focuses on creating safe neighborhoods through youth development programs and partnerships with community members.

With their focus on making sure to intervene in the lives of today’s youth, the E.N.V.Y partnership hosted their second young and resilient event.

“It really is targeted for all kinds of different activities, whether it’s sports or art or dance or music, City Council member, Shelly McIntire explained. “It really just enables are used to have a place and a safe place to go to keep them off the streets and get them to keep them out of trouble.”

According to those with the local police and community members, youth violence has been an ongoing problem in the area and they use this event as the many ways they try to decrease the problem.

“Everyone has to be involved to kind of make this work and instead of the kids running around in the streets or being involved in things they shouldn’t be, they’re here with us and they build relationships with us and not only trust the police but also trust community leaders and members, Hagerstown Police Officer, Andrew Lewis explained.”

“I think it’s super important for us as adults in the police force in the school system and nonprofit, just other concerned citizens to show for kids and show them that we care and they don’t have to go down that road that may be violent and lead to long term issues for them, Chief Mission Officer for Horizon Goodwill, Brooke Grossman said.”

The event was also hosted around Hagerstown in five different locations.

E.N.V.Y hopes with continuing programs such as this one they will do their part in protecting today’s youth against surrounding violence.