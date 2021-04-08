E-cigarette taxes could double in Montgomery County

A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for end of April

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The growing trend of e-cigarettes has some concerned about related health risks. That includes Montgomery County officials who believe doubling the tax rate on e-cigarettes might help.

County Council President Tom Hucker introduced a resolution this week to double the current tax rate on electronic cigarettes, better known as vapes. The tax rate on the e-cigs would increase from 30 to 60 percent.

The idea is being discussed in efforts to protect public health by addressing the use of those items in the county. In 2019, the public school system reported dozens of students falling ill after improperly using e-cigs.

“Researchers have found a variety of healthy concerns related to the use of e-cigarettes and its practice, unfortunately has grown rapidly over the U.S. over the last few years,” said Tom Hucker, Montgomery County Council President.

A public hearing on this proposed bill is scheduled on April 27th, at 1:30 p.m.