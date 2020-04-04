Dutch’s Daughter filled with mace, suspect wanted

Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — Around 8 pm on Friday, someone sprayed bear mace inside Dutch’s Daughter in Frederick.

Bear mace is a foul-smelling aerosol that filled the building. Four employees were affected by the Bear Mace and three victims were checked by medical personnel, one refused treatment.

Frederick Fire officials say the suspect who is believed to have started this incident is an Uber driver who was fleeing the scene. If you have any information please contact Frederick police.