FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The owner of Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant in Frederick, Maryland is donating $20,000 to help a range of rescues in the area for the month of March.

“I believe in all three of these rescues, I know that 100% of the money is going to go help the animals and each rescue has done a great job,” owner of the Dutch’s Daughter, Eileen Gideon, explained. “I’ve gotten to know all of them personally.”

Back in 2012, Gideon founded United to Save Animals to lower the number of homeless and unwanted pets in the community. She says she has always had a strong desire to help animals and support local animal rescues.

Nancy Maddox is the founder of Lonely Hearts Rescue. Her rescue is one of three places that will benefit from the donation.

“We have people like Eileen and duchess’s daughter, support us in our cars and financially, founder of Lonelyhearts animal rescue,” Nancy Maddox explained. “We can’t do it without the support of the community and the people that are looking out for the dogs.”

The rescues will be able to use the money to help with expenses like medical costs to getting food. For Laurie Calhoun, she says the donation will go a long way.

“Our biggest expense is on feeding hay because horses particularly thoroughbred horses are very costly to feed,” Laurie Calhoun explained. “So this helps support that and we’re able to give them the kind of diet and high-quality food that they need each and every day.”

The rescues also say that they have seen an increase in adoptions and fosters of their animals.

“We’ve adopted out 262 dogs today and since we’ve had this promotion start, we’ve had one adopt we have one adoption pending just specifically from this promotion, Trainer for Happy Homes Prison Dog Program,” Linda Domer said.

In addition to receiving funds from dutch’s daughter, the rescues will be hosting their own events to raise even more funds to care for these animals.

Gideon is also asking members of the community to join her in helping the three rescues in order to continue their lifesaving work for animals in need.