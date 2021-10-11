During fire prevention month, follow these tips to protect yourself

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s never a bad idea to have fire prevention and emergency plan.

This fire prevention month, fire officials want you to be aware of ways to keep your family safe.

Officials say the first thing is to make sure you have a working smoke alarm on every level of the home, and if possible, in every bedroom.

The second thing is what we like to say is close windows that are close to a bedroom door when you go to sleep.

“The city of Hagerstown has been a national leader in fire prevention in the United States for a long time, Washington county children’s village was developed in the late 80s/early 90s as a campus for children to be educated in fire prevention and life safety education,” said Mark Cleck Battalion Chief, of the Hagerstown Fire Department:

For adults with children, Battalion Chief Cleck says if a child finds a lighter or match they should always give it to a responsible adult.