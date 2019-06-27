Duplex fire on Hager Street

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire on Hager St. Thursday afternoon.

A witness reports a dog was rescued from the roof. This story will be updated as details become available.

A dog was rescued from the roof. Courtesy: Facebook user Travis Manahan Sr.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.