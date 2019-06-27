Duplex fire on Hager Street

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire on Hager St. Thursday afternoon.
A witness reports a dog was rescued from the roof. This story will be updated as details become available.
by: Fareeha RehmanPosted: / Updated:
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire on Hager St. Thursday afternoon.
A witness reports a dog was rescued from the roof. This story will be updated as details become available.
LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App