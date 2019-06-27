Dual Highway improvements coming Fall 2020

"This can be a huge impact for Hagerstown's community."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)— Dual Highway in Hagerstown may soon be getting some improvements.

Maryland State Highway Administration is seeking to make changes from Walnut Street extending down towards Eastern Boulevard. The work will consist of clearing, traffic maintenance, and most importantly installing and upgrading an ADA sidewalk for the community.

The project is estimated to cost $1.2- 1.4 million.

“Absolutely, we see a lot of bicyclists alongside Dual Highway, which is U.S. 40, and they’re high way users too and you know everybody has to share the road and make safety their number one priority,” said Maryland State Highway Administration Spokesperson Charlie Gischlar. “We’re on this road together and we’re looking out for one another.”

The bids for the project started Thursday morning and developments may start late Fall of 2020.

