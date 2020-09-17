Drunk driver sentenced to 6 years in prison for vehicular manslaughter

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A tragic story of a family who lost their son to a drunk driver on Father’s Day, and the driver will spend six years behind bars.

A Montgomery County circuit court judge sentenced 45-year-old Mario Sanchez to 10 years, suspending all but six years for vehicular manslaughter, claiming the life of 20-year-old Ian Matthew McKenna on Father’s Day of 2019.

The crash happened on the 25,000 block of Prescott Road in Clarksburg. Court documents say after drinking with friends, Sanchez got into his car and attempted to drive home. He was driving around 113 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. The victim’s family and the county’s States Attorney’s Office spokesman both say they hope his time in prison will make others think twice before drinking and driving. Ian’s mother, Heather McKenna said, “We were shocked and horrified to find out, by way of Ian’s death, just how disgracefully behind the rest of the country Maryland’s laws are, with regard to impaired driving.” Ramon Korionoff of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office stated, “This six-year sentence is above the guidelines for a first-time offense such as this, but it won’t bring back Ian McKenna.”

Sanchez will also have 5 years of supervised probation and will be required to use an alcohol-sensing interlocking device on future vehicles he uses.