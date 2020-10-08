Drug causing deadly overdoses in Frederick County identified

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A drug causing deadly overdoses in Frederick County has been identified.

Investigators say the drug is called Xylazine. It was first reported in Frederick in July 2020. Four people have died after taking this drug with other substances between April and August 2020.

The Behavioral Health Services Division of the Frederick County Health Department said the substance is white/grey in color and turns pink when water is added.

Xylazine is often used as a sedative, muscle relaxant, and analgesic in animals and is not approved for human consumption.

