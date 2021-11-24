Driving for the holidays? You may need to prepare your car.

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — Many people have spent more time than ever at home, resulting in cars just sitting idle going undriven for days. Now the holidays are here, many residents are loading up their cars to drive longer and farther than they have all year. Experts say that before you hit the gas, it’s important to make sure your car is equipped for the road.

According to AAA, oftentimes people believe that if your car has not been driven in a while, there should not be anything wrong with it, but officials say that is quite the opposite, especially during the winter season.

The lack of mobility can cause your car to become dry and brittle, which — during the colder months — can keep your car from starting.

AAA expects to come to the rescue of probably more than 6,700 members here in Maryland across the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Experts say another thing to be mindful of is daylight savings, the roads get darker quicker, so it’s important to pay attention and obey all roadway laws.

“We want to remind motorists about the slow-down, move-over laws, which requires you to slow down and or move over for first responders on the roadway, police, and tow truck operators. Unfortunately, last month at AAA lost one of our tow contractors who was on the side of the road. So we can’t overstate enough… the importance of focusing on the task of driving,” said Ragina Ali, manager of public & government affairs with Maryland and Washington, D.C. AAA Mid-Atlantic

Mechanical experts say above everything your brakes are one of the most crucial things to check because it’s important that you’re able to stop in order to prevent accidents.