Drivers with a disability can obtain a voluntary disability self-disclosure card

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — It’s a new year, and there’s new policy in Maryland from the Motor Vehicle Administration.

As of January 1, people who have developmental disabilities are able to obtain a card from the Motor Vehicle Administration that allows them to voluntarily disclose that information to law enforcement.

The new law is designed to help people with disabilities interact with police if they get pulled over and need to communicate any challenges or issues they might have.

“Individuals with disabilities have different challenges. Law enforcement doesn’t necessarily know that when they’re approaching the vehicle,” Chrissy Nizer, administrator of the MVA said.

The card will be a blue stock card and should be carried with a driver’s license.

Law enforcement will be trained to recognize the card with a hope of both parties having a successful interaction.

“There might be things that they need to be more sensitive to and more aware of. I think this can help both law enforcement as well as the individual to be able to interact and have more of a positive experience,” said Nizer.

The MVA collaborated with law enforcement and the disability community to make this happen.