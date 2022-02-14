Driver dies hours after turning down medical care in Gaithersburg crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place at the intersection of Watkins Mill Road and Crested Iris Drive in Gaithersburg on Jan. 8.

Police said that they first responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. Two vehicles had crashed into each other, and both drivers turned down medical care from first responders.

Several hours later — around 5:47 p.m. — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the 19300 block of Montgomery Village Avenue after someone reported an unresponsive person. Officials found that this victim, 44-year-old Edwin Portillo of Gaithersburg, was involved in the earlier crash.

Portillo died due to injuries from the crash on Jan. 9. His death was first being investigated by the Homicide Division, but after the link to the crash was established, they transferred it to the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Police ask that anyone with any information contact them at 240-773-6620.