GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — On Feb. 26, at around 1:30 a.m. Montgomery County Police were in a car chase that left the driver dead.

In a news release, police said they stopped a 2011 Honda Civic after committing a traffic violation. As the officer walked up to the car, the driver drove away. The officer believed the driver was under the influence and chased the Honda on Randolph Road.

The female driver lost control of the car, hitting a fence post and tree. Police said they did not make contact with the car, causing it to crash. The male passenger was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the female driver was pronounced dead on the scene.