Driver crashes into wall on I-270, hit by another car

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A driver who crashed their car into a wall on I-270 and stepped out onto the roadway was hit by another oncoming vehicle Friday night, first responders say.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews say around 9 p.m., a driver hit a wall on I-270 northbound, got out of their car on the side of the highway at Gaithersburg between exits 10 and 11.

While outside their vehicle, the driver was then struck by another car. The driver who was struck suffered traumatic, life-threatening injuries, according to the latest update from authorities.

This story is developing.