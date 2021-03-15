Driver attempts to steal vehicle of passerby who stops to help change a flat tire

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged two suspects for their involvement in an incident in the area of Layhill Road.

According to officials, Shamari J. Reid and a friend were driving in the area of Layhill Road of Longemead Crossing Drive in a Toyota RAV4 on Wednesday, March 10 around 12:20 am when they spotted Tykel Wilson attempting to change a flat tire on a Mitsubishi Lancer.

The two men pulled over and offered to help Wilson change his tire. Officials say while the two men were assisting in changing the tire, Wilson jumped into the RAV4 and stole their vehicle.

According to officials, Wilson drove the RAV4 in reverse and struck a curb then became inoperable, Reid and his friend continued after Wilson on foot and found him in the crashed vehicle.

Shamari J. Reid, Courtesy: Montgomery County Police Department

Tykel Wilson, Courtesy: Montgomery County Police Department

Officers arrested Wilson and charged him with motor vehicle theft, Reid was charged with illegal possession of a handgun.

Gun retrieved by Montgomery County Police

After investigation officers discovered that Wilson’s disabled Mitsubishi Lancer at Layhill Road and Longmead Crossing Drive was stolen from Prince George’s County. Officials say Wilson accused Reid of pointing a handgun and threatened him after he crashed the RAV4 on Layhill Road.

Officers were able to locate a loaded handgun that Reid had discarded in the woods.

Reid and Wilson were both arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit. Officials say Reid was released after posting a $5,000 bond. Wilson was released after posting a $3,000 bond.