Drive-up vaccinations available at three Maryland mass vax sites, no appointment needed

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations are available without an appointment at three more mass vaccination locations in Maryland starting Tuesday.

The announcement brings the total number of no-appointment locations to 9 mass vaccination sites out of 12 in the state.

“Expanding no-appointment vaccinations is another way we are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Our goal throughout this massive effort remains the same—to provide a vaccine to every single Marylander who wants one.”

Here are the three locations now administering drive-up vaccinations:

Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)

13710 Central Ave.

Bowie, MD 20721

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)

11765 St. Linus Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20602

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)

873 Long Dr.

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Last week, Maryland opened six mass vax sites for walk-up vaccinations:

M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)

1 W Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

NOTE: Baltimore City residents only

Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)

5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.

Greenbelt, MD 20740

Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)

550 Taylor Ave.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.*



Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (Pfizer)

500 Glen Ave.

Salisbury, MD 21804

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)

900 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you’d rather make an appointment, schedule one here or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.