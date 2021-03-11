Drive-thru vaccination clinic in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As health professionals continue to work hard to vaccinate residents quickly and efficiently, drive-thru vaccinations have made their way to Frederick County.

The Frederick County Health Department, in partnership with Frederick Health Hospital, arranged for 270 educators to receive the single-shot vaccine from Johnson and Johnson at their drive-thru vaccination site located at the Frederick Health Village.

Clinics are all by invite-only, and residents have to pre-register on the health departments vaccination interest form which is available at the website COVID 19: Vaccine, Resources & Information | Frederick County MD – Official Website. Once you are pre-registered, then they will send an email to individuals who are confirmed eligible.

Experts require medical history prior to allowing patients to the drive-thru site. If you have a history of reaction to a vaccine, have anaphylactic shock or carry an epi-pen, they ask that you do not use the drive-thru location due to the wait time for the post-observation.

“We’re hoping that the state will continue to send us more allocation of any type of vaccine, whether it be the Madonna Janssen, or the Pfizer vaccine so that we can continue to serve more citizens. We are excited for the day when we can vaccinate everybody,” said Heidi Keeney, vaccine program manager and special assistant to the County Executive with the Frederick County Health Department.

If you’re offered a vaccine by a trusted source, health professionals recommend you take it because the first vaccine you’re offered is the best vaccine to take.