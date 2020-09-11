Drive-in movie theatre premieres at Great Frederick Fairgrounds

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — “When the pandemic changed, what we found it changed was the way people could interact. Not only was it hard on businesses, but socially it was hard because we’re afraid to be around each other,” explained Dan Chlebowski, “You miss that sense of community Frederick built.”

With thousands of pieces of metal scaffolding and a network of LED screens at the Great Frederick Fairgrounds, two local businesses are trying to rebuild a fragment of Frederick’s social community with the premiere of the Troyce Gatewood & Partners Fall Movie Nights.

“With the drive-in you do get that nostalgia,” said Chlebowski, a realtor with Troyce Gatewood & Partners, “People we’ve already spoken that are excited, it’s something they’ve always wanted to do or it’s something that they’ve done years ago and they’re excited to have that opportunity again.”

The minds behind the production of the drive-in movie theatre is Frederick-based Showtime Sound.

“We have a warehouse full of equipment and we were looking for opportunities,” explained director of operations and production at Showtime Sound, Brian Linnemann, “We wanted something that we would be able to help out the businesses in our are and give the people of Frederick something fun to do. A way to get out that was both safe and fun.”

A team of about 20 people pieced together the 45-foot-tall structure in less than a week at fairgrounds. The field has enough room for about 320 cars, spaced apart and staggered.

“Even from the very last row of cars, the screen is high enough that you can see and really enjoy your experience,” said Linnemann.

The lineup of movies includes family favorites like Forest Gump and Shrek. Tickets per vehicle range from $25 to $35.

Organizers say one of the most important parts of the new experience is that one dollar of every ticket sale will be donated to the Unity Campaign with the United Way of Frederick County.

“The more tickets we’re able to sell, the more we can give back to the community right here,” said Chlebowski.

For more information on the Troyce Gatewood & Partners Fall Movie Nights, visit https://tgpmovienights.com