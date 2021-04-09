Dr. Earl Stoddard celebrated as Maryland District 8’s local hero

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Every week, a Marylander in the 8th district is acknowledged for their work in helping the community get through the coronavirus. This week, Montgomery County’s Dr. Earl Stoddard was featured.

Stoddard is MD-08’s local hero and the director at Montgomery County MD Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Representative Jamie Raskin said that Stoddard has been an unfailing leader of Montgomery County’s emergency response effort including the launch of the new Germantown mass vaccination site.

Stoddard says that while he is optimistic that we’re on our way to the end of the pandemic, their work is still not done because of the lingering effects on the economy and education.

Stoddard said, “In order to be really good at emergency management you gotta be willing to make the hard decision even if the consequences are you get criticized for the decision you make.”