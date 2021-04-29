Dr. Barbara Brookmyer named Community Leader of the Year

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many community members have witnessed various leaders step up and assume different roles during the pandemic, and Frederick County health officer, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer is one of them.

Dr. Brookmyer was named as Frederick county’s community leader of the year through her leadership effort.

The 2021 Frederick Community College President’s Business Appreciation Award recognizes businesses, nonprofits and individuals that truly make a difference in the area.

Dr. Brookmyer has led the county response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she works daily to keep locals updated on covid-19.

She helps establish guidelines to keep residents safe, which is why she was selected as the community leader of the year.

“Dr. Brookmyer has had to stay on top of those many changes and make quick decisions to mitigate the toll of the virus in Frederick County, and we are grateful to Dr. Brookmyer and the entire staff at the Frederick County Health Department for prioritizing the safety of our community during this global pandemic,” said FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster.