HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Although several churches have opened their doors months ago, this Easter Sunday was the first time they’re celebrating the holiday in person at church.

“This is one day that’s set apart for us to just celebrate his resurrection. You know, it’s just awesome,” said church member Donesa Walters.

Last year members of Ebenezer Church of God in Hyattsville held their Easter service in their church parking lot, while some people tuned in virtually due to COVID-19.

“It was very different last year because of the pandemic. We had a few folks in church but not like this year,” said Senior Pastor Oliver Subryan.

This year the congregation is back inside and more than 100 people attended both of their Easter services.

“Excited, happy and rejoicing in my heart,” were the words Subryan used to describe the feelings that came over him when he saw dozens of members walk into service Sunday. People dressed in their best Easter outfits wore their masks, took their seats and began to praise and worship.

Although the church opened its doors for in-person service months ago, this Sunday’s atmosphere was something many people like Walters missed last Easter.

“Virtual is not the same as in person because you don’t because when you’re at home you’re distracted by so many different things. When you’re in church your main focus is worship,” said Walters.

She says Sunday’s Easter service was everything she needed.

“You feed off of other people’s energy you get to you worship more, you get to see what’s going on live,” said Walters.

Pastor Subryan says he’s looking forward to more and more people returning to church in person.

“Hopeful, excited that you know at least we can go back to a sense of normalcy,” he said.

Ebenezer Church of God hosts service every Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at 7550 Buchanan St in Hyattsville, Maryland.

This is also the first month in nearly 30 years when Easter, Ramadan, and Passover all fall under the same month.