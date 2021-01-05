Downtown Silver Spring construction underway; $10 million renovation plan for a new look

Maryland

The development is just over 20 years old

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Despite changes due to the pandemic, downtown Silver Spring has now started working on its $10 million renovation plan for a new look.

You may start seeing construction on the property near retail shops and restaurants. The makeover will feature a new look including murals, a new plaza area, public art, and greenspace. There are plans to enhance the current water fountain and possibly turn a part of Ellsworth Drive into an artificial turf for greenspace. Restaurants are now operating on a take-out only or outdoor seating option as the number of COVID-19 cases has recently seen a spike. The development is just over 20 years old.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories