Downtown Silver Spring construction underway; $10 million renovation plan for a new look

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Despite changes due to the pandemic, downtown Silver Spring has now started working on its $10 million renovation plan for a new look.

You may start seeing construction on the property near retail shops and restaurants. The makeover will feature a new look including murals, a new plaza area, public art, and greenspace. There are plans to enhance the current water fountain and possibly turn a part of Ellsworth Drive into an artificial turf for greenspace. Restaurants are now operating on a take-out only or outdoor seating option as the number of COVID-19 cases has recently seen a spike. The development is just over 20 years old.