Downtown Hagerstown to get boost from Masonic Temple Building redevelopment

The Masonic Temple Building on South Potomac Street in Hagerstown is being developed for retail and office tenants, part of the city’s plans for downtown revitalization.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown city officials are excited about a downtown revitalization project that is underway.

That’s the restoration of the Masonic Temple Building on South Potomac Street, just steps away from Public Square and across from the Maryland Theatre. One entrepreneur, Cort Meinelschmidt has launched a distillery venture on the ground floor. The Bowman Development Corporation sees office and retail tenants not far behind.

“It’s an amazing building,” said Meinelschmidt. “It’s a historic building in downtown Hagerstown and an important part of the revitalization and rebuilding of downtown.”

Robin Ferree, president of the Bowman Development Corporation, said, “We want to see retail and office space being utilized by companies and individuals — and getting people downtown to shop, to eat, to work.”

Hagerstown hopes to attract some financing from the Partners in Economic Progress program. A ribbon-cutting is planned for Friday afternoon at 4 with Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller and other city dignitaries.