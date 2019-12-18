Downtown Hagerstown restaurant closing as construction project presents challenges

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — When Julie Castillo opened The Flying Camel eatery on South Potomac Street over a year ago, it was a labor of love. But as 2020 approaches, her business now has a “closed” sign on the door.

Castillo says the construction project to remodel the Maryland Theatre in the arts district made it inconvenient for downtown diners. She had other challenges such as expediting signage in compliance with city code governing historic streetscapes.

Her downtown location, she says, wasn’t necessarily “business friendly” because of a neighborhood atmosphere which some could perceive as unsafe.

Castillo fears that other businesses may also not survive which would be a setback for downtown commercial progress.

This week the Flying Camel is having a “cash and carry” liquidation open house to unload equipment, supplies and inventory. Castillo is hoping the new year will bring better fortune.