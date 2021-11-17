Downtown Hagerstown prepares for Christmas festivities

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown rings in the holiday season with the annual Public Square Tree Lighting on Monday, November 22 from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by Holly Fest at The Maryland Theatre at 6:30 p.m.

The Christmas tree in Downtown Hagerstown was selected by the Hagerstown Youth Advisory Council from Good Spirits Tree Farm. The Hagerstown light department transports, sets, and decorates the tree.

The tree lighting will feature the North Hagerstown High School Brass Ensemble and the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts vocalists, free hot chocolate, kids’ holiday activities, and of course, a very special visit from Santa! This event is live, but for those who are not able to make it downtown, it will be livestreamed on the City’s Municipal Facebook page and YouTube channel (@CityofHagerstown).

Holly Fest will be an in-person-only event on stage at The Maryland Theatre. This year, the youth performance showcase is comprised of students from Ballet and All That Jazz, Fresh Academicz, the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts Dance Department, the Seed Dance Company from Bloom Dance Studio, Dancin’ Time Studios and Jacelyn Whitmore. Admission to Holly Fest is free.