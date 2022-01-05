Downtown Hagerstown museum hosting exciting art works in new exhibit.

The Washington County Arts Council kicks off its new year with an exciting exhibit at its gallery, 28 South Potomac Street in Hagerstown.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An exciting new art exhibit kicks off the new year at the Washington County Arts Council gallery in downtown Hagerstown.

Some very talented local artists display an eclectic collection of paintings and fabric arts. For example, Jamie Hardges and Dusty Graham have shown captivating pieces of work for art enthusiasts to enjoy.

“I am presenting a collection of pieces,” said Jamie Hardges, an artist who relocated to Hagerstown from Newark, New Jersey, “that I did mainly emphasizing abstract and expressionistic color.”

Dusty Graham is a fabrics artist who says that “during the pandemic, it helped me reach out to others and I felt like I was doing something for others when we were all stuck at home.”

The gallery is located at 34 South Potomac Street. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.