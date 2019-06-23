Downtown Hagerstown hosts USA Cycling competition

Male and female cyclists as young as 11-years-old took to the streets and conquered sharp turns in hopes of a title.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Wheels, steel and spandex took over downtown Hagerstown Sunday for the USA Cycling National Championships. Cyclists from across the nation train for weeks and months ahead of this weekend’s race.

“It gets really scary, they’re coming through those turns at really high speeds. So they need to be really confident on their bike. They need to make that turn in a safe manner so they’re not putting themselves or other cyclists at risk,” said Christy Lausch, a USA Triathlon coach.

“I’m really tired, but feeling pretty good,” said Eire Chen after she was recognized as the champion in 11-12 women’s division.

One of Sunday’s champions traveled nearly a thousand miles from Florida to be in Hagerstown this weekend. She reminds herself and other cyclists to stay positive, even if things get tough.

“Just keep your head up high, and work very hard. Your work pays off once you have put in that effort. Keep on working, even if you get dead last. You’ve just got to work hard enough and you’ll be on that podium one day,” said Lilly McCloud, the 13-14 women’s division champion.

This race marks McCloud’s seventh national title.