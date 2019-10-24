Downtown Hagerstown fire displaces 12 people

The fire is under investigation.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, firefighters were called to an apartment fire at East Washington Street in Hagerstown. ​ ​

According to the fire marshal, one person who was home in the second floor apartment was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

12 people have been displaced.

Investigators say they have determined the fire was intentionally set. ​ ​

​Fire Marshal Doug DeHaven adds, “Intentionally set doesn’t necessarily meet the crime of arson, but we’re following up and hopefully by the end of the day, we’ll have some more information to release.”​ ​

Authorities say around 45 firefighters were on scene to assist along with Hagerstown Police. ​