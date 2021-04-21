Downtown Frederick Partnership & The City of Frederick announce Downtown Streetscape Study

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Downtown Frederick Partnership and The City of Frederick announced a streetscape study that reimagines what the Downtown Frederick community will look like in the future.

The current streetscape was implemented over 30 years ago, which served the city well, but the city says there are a lot of deficiencies such as lack of sidewalk space. The city also wants to prepare for how public area spaces will be used after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City and Downtown Frederick Partnership want the community to participate in this process and help create thoughtful design solutions. The community can participate by completing a survey and attending one of the online public workshops.

Kara Norman, Executive Director of Downtown Frederick Partnership said, “We have a lot of competing demands for a little bit of space, and this process will help us prioritize and decide what’s more important, what’s less important, and really help to inform us on how we move forward with the streetscape.”

Richard Griffin, Director of Economic Development at The City of Frederick, said, “This is a project really focused on trying to make sure that we have a vibrant community coming out of the COVID pandemic and into the future, and so preparing now for what the future will be is really important.”

For more information regarding this study, visit the website.