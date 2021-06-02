Downtown Frederick Partnership looks to future with FY 2022

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Downtown Frederick Partnership is setting its eyes on the future after weathering the storm the covid-19 pandemic caused with local businesses.

At an update with Frederick’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen, the partnership provided their plans for Fiscal Year 2022, wanting their future projects to prioritize business attraction and business retention.

Alderwoman Kelly Russell commended the partnership for their efforts over the past year as they identified ways to help local businesses.

“Dealing with the shortfalls in funding and how that was going to be dealt with,” Russell said. “And just the creativity and resilience of this organization and the board members who serve it has been just a privilege.”

FY 2022 for the city starts July 1.