Downtown Frederick Partnership launches new Ambassador Program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Downtown Frederick Partnership launched a new Ambassador Program, to improve the cleanliness of sidewalks and streets, and engage with the community.

Two types of ambassadors will be hired to implement this program, Hospitality Ambassadors and Clean Team Ambassadors.

The Clean Team will work from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The Hospitality Ambassadors will work from 2:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on the same days.

“So far this has been a very warm welcome, and we greatly appreciate all of the people here in Downtown Frederick for the warm welcome,” said Nigel Thomas, Operations Manager of the Downtown Frederick Ambassador Program. “And we appreciate the opportunity to take care of the community.”

The Ambassador Program will cover more than 17 blocks of the downtown area. Downtown Frederick Partnership says this program also is critical to their continued success, as downtown continues to grow substantially and attract more tourists.

“Obviously we all love to visit a beautiful environment, and defending these folks out on the street also provides a sense of welcome, which we’re really hoping to do as well,” said Kara Norman, Executive Director at Downtown Frederick.

The ambassador’s duties range from giving directions, power washing sidewalks, and removing graffiti…the hospitality crew is even there to escort you to your car.

“We’re also hearing some concerns about wanting more visibility, and having people around them to make them feel safer and more secure in Downtown Frederick so this will also help with that,” said Norman.

