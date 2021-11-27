Downtown Frederick is celebrating its 12th annual Small Business Saturday

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Today is the 12th annual ‘Small business Saturday’, and the Downtown Frederick Partnership is encouraging locals to put their dollars back to the community.

According to a 2020 small business Saturday consumer insights survey, Small Business Saturday is one of the most important parts of small businesses’ busiest shopping season and consumers who shopped on this day reached an estimated $19.8 billion.

“They help us like advertise and if we’re hiring people they advertise it, said Juliet Kaufman, the owner of Juliet’s Italian Market and Cafe.

“I think it’s super important to support like your community and Downtown Frederick is really important to me just because we everybody here is so connected, so it’s important that we all stick together,“ said, customer, Malea Inthalasy.